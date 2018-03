BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday it had no understanding of the situation when asked about a report by Bloomberg, citing sources, that said North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is currently visiting Beijing.

A motorcade believed to be carrying a North Korean delegation makes its way along Beijing's main east-west thoroughfare, Changan Avenue, in Beijing, China March 27, 2018. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

China has a traditionally friendly relationship with North Korea, ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying added, speaking at a regular briefing.