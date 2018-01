BEIJING (Reuters) - China supports efforts by North and South Korea to improve relations, President Xi Jinping told South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Thursday, Chinese state media said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) gestures towards South Korean President Moon Jae-In (L) during a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China December 14, 2017. REUTERS/Nicolas Asfouri/Pool

In a telephone call, Xi told Moon that China was willing to push forward cooperation with South Korea and jointly maintain regional peace and stability, the official China Daily newspaper said.