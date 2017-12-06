South Korean President Moon to visit China Dec. 13-16 - Xinhua

BEIJING (Reuters) - South Korean President Moon Jae-in will visit China from Dec. 13-16, China’s official Xinhua news agency said on Wednesday, citing Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in presides over the national security council at the Presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, November 29, 2017. The Presidential Blue House/Yonhap via REUTERS

Xinhua did not give further details but the visit will come at a time of heightened tensions on the Korean peninsula.

The two countries are seeking to mend ties frayed by a year-long spat over the deployment of a U.S. anti-missile system in South Korea. The anti-missile system was deployed amid growing concern over North Korea’s nuclear and missile programmes.