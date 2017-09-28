FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China says N.Korean businesses in country will shut within 120 days of UN resolution
September 28, 2017 / 9:52 AM / 19 days ago

China says N.Korean businesses in country will shut within 120 days of UN resolution

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Sept 28 (Reuters) - China’s commerce ministry said on Thursday that North Korean firms or joint ventures in China will be shut within the 120 days of the latest United Nations Security Council sanctions passed on Sept.12.

Overseas Chinese joint ventures with North Korean entities or individuals will also be closed, the ministry said in a statement on its website, not giving a timeframe.

The U.N. Security Council voted unanimously on Sept.12 to boost sanctions on North Korea, banning its textile exports and capping fuel supplies.

The U.N. action was triggered by North Korea’s sixth and largest nuclear test this month. It was the ninth Security Council sanctions resolution over North Korea’s ballistic missile and nuclear programs since 2006. (Reporting by Christian Shepherd; editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

