March 28, 2018 / 1:12 AM / Updated an hour ago

China briefs Trump on Kim Jong Un's visit: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - China briefed President Donald Trump on Tuesday on the visit by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to Beijing, and the communication included a personal message from Chinese President Xi Jinping to Trump, the White House said in a statement.

“The United States remains in close contact with our allies South Korea and Japan. We see this development as further evidence that our campaign of maximum pressure is creating the appropriate atmosphere for dialogue with North Korea,” the statement said. 

Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Eric Walsh and Sandra Maler

