One of two U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer bombers prepares to take off for a 10-hour mission, to fly in the vicinity of Kyushu, Japan, the East China Sea, and the Korean peninsula, from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam August 8, 2017. U.S. Air Force/Tech. Sgt. Richard P. Ebensberger/Handout via REUTERS

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Foreign Ministry on Wednesday urged all sides to exercise restraint over the North Korea issue after the U.S. military flew two Air Force B-1B Lancer bombers over the Korean peninsula in a show of force.

Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the comment at a regular press briefing, adding that all sides should avoid provoking each other.