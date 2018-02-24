FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 24, 2018 / 3:01 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

China demands U.S. stops unilateral sanctions over North Korea

BEIJING, Feb 24 (Reuters) - China’s Foreign Ministry said on Saturday it was demanding the United States stop enacting unilateral sanctions against Chinese entities and individuals, after Washington said it was imposing its largest package of sanctions to pressure North Korea.

China has lodged “stern representations” with the United States over the sanctions, whose targets include a Taiwan passport holder, as well as shipping and energy firms in mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Singapore.

China “demands the U.S. side immediately stops such relevant mistaken actions to avoid harming bilateral cooperation in the relevant area”, the ministry said in a short statement. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; editing by Alexander Smith)

