BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Premier Li Keqiang said on Wednesday that concerned parties should seize the opportunity to promote denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula, the official Xinhua news agency said.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meets with China's President Xi Jinping, in Dalian, China in this undated photo released on May 9, 2018 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), in Dalian, China. KCNA/via REUTERS

Xinhua said Li made the remarks during a trilateral meeting in Tokyo with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and South Korean President Moon Jae-in.