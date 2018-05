BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Foreign Ministry said on Sunday it hoped a summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, originally set for Singapore next month, could happen as planned and be successful.

A woman moves cutouts of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in during an anti-U.S. President Donald Trump rally near U.S. embassy in Seoul, South Korea, May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Direct dialogue between the leaders of the United States and North Korea is crucial to resolving the nuclear issue, the ministry said in a statement sent to Reuters.