China says threats cannot help resolve Korean peninsula
September 19, 2017 / 7:37 AM / a month ago

China says threats cannot help resolve Korean peninsula

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - Threatening action or rhetoric cannot help resolve the situation on the Korean peninsula, China’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday, after U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis hinted about the existence of military options on North Korea.

Ministry spokesman Lu Kang made the comments at a regular briefing in Beijing.

Asked about potential U.S. military options that might not put the South Korean capital, Seoul, at risk, Mattis said on Monday there were but declined to give details.

Seoul is within artillery range of North Korea, which is also believed to have a sizable chemical and biological arsenal beyond nuclear and conventional weapons.

Reporting by Michael Martina; Writing by Christian Shepherd; Editing by Paul Tait

