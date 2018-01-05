FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China says will limit oil, refined product exports to N.Korea
January 5, 2018 / 11:46 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

China says will limit oil, refined product exports to N.Korea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Jan 5 (Reuters) - China’s Commerce Ministry said on Friday it will limit exports of crude oil, refined oil products, steel and other metals to North Korea, in line with tough new sanctions imposed by the United Nations for Pyongyang’s missile tests.

The statement comes after the U.N. Security Council unanimously introduced last month new penalties on North Korea for its recent intercontinental ballistic missile test, seeking to limit its access to refined petroleum products and crude oil.

The move by China will be effective on Jan. 6, it said.

Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Mark Potter

