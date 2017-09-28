FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China says will protect sovereignty from any conflict on Korean peninsula
September 28, 2017 / 9:07 AM / 19 days ago

China says will protect sovereignty from any conflict on Korean peninsula

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Defence Ministry said on Thursday that the Chinese military will make all necessary preparations to protect national sovereignty and regional peace and stability, when asked about the risk of conflict on the Korean peninsula.

Defence Ministry spokesman Wu Qian made the comments at a monthly briefing in Beijing when asked what preparations China was making in case a war breaks out.

Wu also reiterated China’s view that the issue should be resolved via talks, not military means, which he said were not an option to resolve tensions.

Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Writing by Christian Shepherd; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

