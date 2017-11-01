FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Xi says hopes to promote relations with N.Korea -KCNA
November 1, 2017 / 10:19 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

China's Xi says hopes to promote relations with N.Korea -KCNA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping replied to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s congratulatory message on China’s recently completed Communist Party Congress, saying he hopes to promote ties between the two countries, North Korea’s official news agency KCNA said.

“I wish that under the new situation, the Chinese side would make efforts with the DPRK side to promote relations between the two parties and the two countries to sustainable soundness and stable development and thus make a positive contribution to ... defending regional peace and stability and common prosperity,” Xi wrote in the message dated Nov. 1, according to the KCNA.

DPRK stands for the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, North Korea’s official name.

Kim Jong Un sent a rare congratulatory message to Xi last week at the end of China’s all-important Communist Party Congress, wishing him “great success” as head of the nation. (Reporting by Soyoung Kim, editing by G Crosse)

