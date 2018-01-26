FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 26, 2018 / 10:54 AM / 3 days ago

Kremlin denies Russia violates sanctions on North Korea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, asked about allegations that Russia is re-exporting North Korean coal, said on Friday that Russia abides by norms of international law.

“Russia is a responsible member of the international community,” he told reporters at a conference call.

Reuters reported earlier that North Korea had shipped coal to Russia last year which was then delivered to South Korea and Japan in a likely violation of U.N. sanctions.

Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; editing by Ralph Boulton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
