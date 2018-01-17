Nations at North Korea meeting agree to consider more sanctions

VANCOUVER (Reuters) - A 20-nation meeting on North Korea agreed on Tuesday to consider imposing unilateral sanctions on Pyongyang that go beyond those required by U.N. Security Council resolutions, the United States and Canada said in a joint statement.

The meeting -- held to discuss North Korea’s nuclear weapons program -- also vowed to support dialogue between the two Koreas “in hopes that it leads to sustained easing of tensions”, the statement added.