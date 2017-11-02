FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
N.Korea says U.S. bombers staged 'surprise' strike drill on Thursday-KCNA
November 2, 2017 / 8:56 PM / Updated a day ago

N.Korea says U.S. bombers staged 'surprise' strike drill on Thursday-KCNA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Nov 3 (Reuters) - North Korea said U.S. B-1B bombers flew over the Korean Peninsula on Thursday and carried out bombing drills simulating attacks on major targets in the country, the North’s official KCNA news agency said on Friday.

The strategic bombers, escorted by U.S. and South Korean fighter jets, flew from the Anderson Air Force Base in Guam, to conduct a “surprise” strike drill, the KCNA said.

There was no immediate confirmation from the U.S. and South Korean militaries. (Reporting by Soyoung Kim in Seoul; Editing by Alison Williams)

