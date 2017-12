Dec 20 (Reuters) - Any delay in South Korea-U.S. military drills would depend on whether North Korea carries out provocations during the 2018 Winter Olympics, an official at Seoul’s presidential Blue House said on Wednesday.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Tuesday he was willing to try to ease tensions ahead of next year’s Winter Olympics in South Korea by curtailing joint military exercises with the United States. (Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Paul Tait)