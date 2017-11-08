Germany urges North Korea to accept U.S. talks offer

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany urged North Korea on Wednesday to halt its programme of missile tests and accept the United States’ offer of talks on its nuclear plans, hours after U.S. President Donald Trump warned that the Pyongyang “rogue regime” was in “grave danger”.

A North Korean flag flies on a mast at the Permanent Mission of North Korea in Geneva October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

A spokeswoman for Germany’s foreign ministry told a regular news conference that U.S. foreign policy under Trump had become “unpredictable”, including in areas like trade policy. U.S. rhetoric towards Pyongyang has undergone sharp shifts in recent days.