CORRECTED-U.S. bombers fly over Korean peninsula - U.S. Air Force

(Corrects day of flight in paragraph 3)

SEOUL, July 30 (Reuters) - Two U.S. Air Force B-1B bombers have flown over the Korean peninsula in direct response to recent North Korean missile tests, the U.S. Air Force said in a statement on Sunday.

North Korea has said it conducted another successful test of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Friday that proved its ability to strike America's mainland, drawing a sharp warning from U.S. President Donald Trump.

The B-1B flight was in direct response to the missile test and the previous July 3 launch of the "Hwansong-14" rocket, the U.S. statement said. The South Korean air force said the flight was conducted early on Sunday. (Reporting by James Pearson; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)