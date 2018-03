Japan PM Abe likely to meet President Trump on April 18 - source

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is finalising details for a summit with U.S. President Donald Trump on April 18 to discuss strategy before a proposed meeting between North Korean and U.S. leaders, a ruling party official told Reuters on Wednesday.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shake hands at the end of a news conference at Akasaka Palace in Tokyo, Japan, November 6, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

Abe will also likely ask Trump to exempt Japan from his steel and aluminium tariffs, said the official, who has been briefed on the matter and asked not to be identified.

The meeting between Abe and the U.S. leader is expected to be held at Trump’s Mar-a-Largo retreat in Florida, according to the source.

North Korea’s Kim Jong Un is set to meet South Korean President Moon Jae-in in April and then possibly Trump in May.