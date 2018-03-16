Japan: Moon promised help to resolve abduction issue with North Korea

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan said on Friday that South Korean President Moon Jae-in promised Japan’s prime minister help to resolve the issue of Japanese abducted by North Korea and agreed to keep maximum pressure on Pyongyang over its nuclear and missile programmes.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in delivers a speech during a ceremony celebrating the 99th anniversary of the March First Independence Movement against Japanese colonial rule, at Seodaemun Prison History Hall in Seoul, South Korea, March 1, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe spoke with Moon by telephone, the first time the two have talked directly since North Korean leader Kim Jong Un asked to meet U.S. President Donald Trump.

“Abe explained to Moon that Japan is seeking a resolution to the abduction issue as well as the nuclear weapons and missile programmes,” an official in the Japanese prime minister’s office said.

Abe met South Korean National Intelligence Service chief Suh Hoon on Tuesday to discuss a summit between Trump and Kim by the end of May. Moon plans to meet Kim by the end of April.

Japan has been more guarded about those talks than South Korea, and wants any discussion to include way to resolve a dispute over the return of Japanese people abducted by North Korean agents in the 1970s and 1980s.