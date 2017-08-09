N.Korea will develop Guam strike plan by mid-August - KCNA

SEOUL, Aug 10 (Reuters) - North Korea will develop a plan by mid-August to launch four intermediate range missiles at the U.S. territory of Guam before presenting it to leader Kim Jong Un who will make a decision on whether to proceed, the North’s state media said on Thursday.

“The Hwasong-12 rockets to be launched by the KPA (Korean People’s Army) will cross the sky above Shimane, Hiroshima and Koichi Prefectures of Japan,” the report said, citing General Kim Rak Gyom, commander of the Strategic Force of the KPA.

“They will fly 3,356.7 km (2,085.8 miles) for 1,065 seconds and hit the waters 30 to 40 km away from Guam.”

The North added that U.S. President Donald Trump’s “fire and fury” comments earlier this week are a “load of nonsense”, saying only “absolute force can work on him”. (Reporting by Christine Kim and Soyoung Kim,; Editing by Lincoln Feast)