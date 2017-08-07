FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
North Korea denounces U.N. sanctions, says will take 'righteous action' - KCNA
#World News
August 7, 2017 / 6:48 AM / 2 months ago

North Korea denounces U.N. sanctions, says will take 'righteous action' - KCNA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea denounced the United Nations’ latest sanctions imposed on the isolated state, saying they infringe on its sovereignty and vowed to take “righteous action”, the North’s official news agency said.

The government statement reiterated Pyongyang’s previous stance that it will never place its nuclear programme on the negotiating table as long as the United States maintains a hostile policy against the North. It did not detail what action it would take.

“There is no bigger mistake than the United States believing that its land is safe across the ocean,” KCNA said.

Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Michael Perry

