April 20, 2018 / 10:32 PM / Updated 18 minutes ago

North Korea says it will stop nuclear tests, abolish test site - KCNA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea will suspend nuclear and missile tests effective immediately and abolish a nuclear test site in the northern part of the country in a bid to pursue economic growth and peace on the Korean peninsula, state media said on Saturday.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches the launch of a Hwasong-12 missile in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on September 16, 2017. KCNA via REUTERS

North Korea leader Kim Jong Un said in a statement his country no longer needs to conduct nuclear tests or intercontinental ballistic missile tests because it has completed weaponizing nuclear arms, state media Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Will Dunham

