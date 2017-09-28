FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia's Asian Cup qualifier in jeopardy after N.Korea travel ban
September 28, 2017 / 6:41 AM / 19 days ago

Malaysia's Asian Cup qualifier in jeopardy after N.Korea travel ban

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia’s ban on travel to North Korea presents a new hurdle for an Asian Cup football qualifying match between the two countries that has already been postponed twice this year over security fears.

The ban applies to Malaysia’s national team, which is scheduled to travel to the North Korean capital of Pyongyang for the match on Oct. 5, said Deputy Foreign Minister Reezal Merican Naina Merican.

“The travel ban covers all Malaysians, and as Malaysians, the Malaysian national football team is included too,” Reezal told Reuters.

Reporting by Joseph Sipalan; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

