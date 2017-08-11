FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Merkel sees no military solution to U.S. dispute with N.Korea
August 11, 2017 / 1:02 PM / in 2 months

Merkel sees no military solution to U.S. dispute with N.Korea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

German Chancellor Angela Merkel addresses a news conference at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, August 11, 2017. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

BERLIN (Reuters) - There is no military solution to the United States’ dispute with North Korea, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday, adding that a war of words between the two countries was the wrong approach.

“I don’t see a military solution to this conflict,” Merkel told reporters in Berlin. “I see the need for enduring work at the U.N. Security Council ... as well as tight cooperation between the countries involved, especially the U.S. and China”.

“Germany will be intensively involved in any non-military solutions,” Merkel said. “But an escalation of the rhetoric is the wrong answer.”

Reporting by Joseph Nasr and Paul Carrel

