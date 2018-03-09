FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 9, 2018 / 2:37 PM / in 13 hours

U.S. made 'zero concessions' to get North Korea to seek talks: Pence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States made “zero concessions” and “consistently increased the pressure” on North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Friday, one day after U.S. President Donald Trump agreed to meet with Kim.

U.S. President Donald Trump watches as he, first lady Melania Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen (not shown) attend the funeral service for U.S. evangelist Billy Graham at the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, North Carolina, U.S., March 2, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Keane

North Korea’s invitation for talks “is evidence that President Trump’s strategy to isolate the Kim regime is working,” Pence said in a statement released by the White House.

Reporting by Susan Heavey and David Brunnstrom; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
