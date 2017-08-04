FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 days ago
Draft U.N. resolution would slash North Korea exports by a third: diplomat
August 4, 2017 / 7:18 PM / 8 days ago

Draft U.N. resolution would slash North Korea exports by a third: diplomat

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - A U.S.-drafted United Nations Security Council resolution aims to slash by a third North Korea's $3 billion annual export income by banning the country's exports of coal, iron, iron ore, lead, lead ore and seafood, a council diplomat said on Friday.

The diplomat, speaking on condition of anonymity, said there was a "high confidence" that Russia and China would support the draft resolution.

The United States is aiming for a vote on Saturday to impose the stronger sanctions over North Korea's two intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) tests in July, diplomats said. A resolution needs nine votes in favour, and no vetoes by the United States, China, Russia, France or Britain, to be adopted.

The draft resolution would also prohibit countries from increasing the current numbers of North Korean labourers working abroad, ban new joint ventures with North Korea and any new investment in current joint ventures, said the diplomat.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by James Dalgleish

