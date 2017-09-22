FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
North Korea official says North may consider hydrogen bomb on Pacific Ocean: Yonhap
September 22, 2017 / 2:10 AM / a month ago

North Korea official says North may consider hydrogen bomb on Pacific Ocean: Yonhap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho addresses the 71st United Nations General Assembly in Manhattan, New York, U.S. September 23, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho said on Friday he believes the North could consider a hydrogen bomb test on the Pacific Ocean of an unprecedented scale, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported.

Ri was speaking to reporters in New York when he was asked what North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had meant when he threatened in an earlier statement the “highest level of hard-line countermeasure in history” against the United States.

North Korea could consider a hydrogen bomb test, Ri said, although he did not know Kim’s exact thoughts, Yonhap reported.

Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Paul Tait

