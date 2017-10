MOSCOW (Reuters) - Chung Sye-kyun, the speaker of South Korea’s parliament, on Sunday called on North Korea to resume talks over its nuclear and missile programme, saying its nuclear tests were a threat to the Korean Peninsula, the Interfax news agency reported.

Assembly Speaker Chung Sye-kyun presides over a plenary session to vote on the impeachment bill of South Korean President Park Geun-hye at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, December 9, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Files

Interfax said he was speaking at a congress of parliamentarians in St Petersburg, Russia, which a North Korean delegation is also attending.