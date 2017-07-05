FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 4, 2017 / 1:24 PM / a month ago

Russia, China call for restraint on North Korean missile tensions - Putin

1 Min Read

A man watches a TV broadcasting still photographs released by North Korea's state-run television KRT of North Korea's Hwasong-14 missile, a new intercontinental ballistic missile, which they said was successfully tested, at a railway station in Seoul, South Korea, July 4, 2017.Kim Hong-Ji

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia and China have agreed on the need for a simultaneous freezing of North Korea's missile and nuclear programme and large-scale military exercises by the United States and South Korea, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

Putin made his comments after holding talks with visiting Chinese President Xi Jinping in the Kremlin.

North Korea said on Tuesday it had successfully test-launched an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) for the first time, which flew a trajectory that experts said could allow a weapon to hit the U.S. state of Alaska.

Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn

