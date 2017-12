MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said a possible breakdown of the Iran nuclear deal would send the wrong signal when it came to trying to resolve the situation around North Korea, the RIA and Interfax news agencies reported on Friday.

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a meeting with Libya's Foreign Minister Mohamed Taher Siala in Moscow, Russia December 12, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Any attempts to provoke a military scenario for North Korea would lead to catastrophe, the agencies quoted Lavrov as saying in the Russian parliament.