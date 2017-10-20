FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Moscow seeks support for Russia-Chinese roadmap on North Korea
Sections
Featured
Rahul Gandhi seeks revival in PM Narendra Modi's backyard
Politics
Rahul Gandhi seeks revival in PM Narendra Modi's backyard
In America, almost anyone can sell the dead
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
In America, almost anyone can sell the dead
Infosys posts strong profit, cuts full-year revenue forecast
COMPANY RESULTS
Infosys posts strong profit, cuts full-year revenue forecast
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 20, 2017 / 8:42 AM / 4 days ago

Moscow seeks support for Russia-Chinese roadmap on North Korea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov urged world powers on Friday to get behind a joint Russian-Chinese roadmap for settling the crisis over North Korea’s weapons programme.

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov delivers remarks at a news conference at the 72nd United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York City, U.S. September 22, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith/Files

Speaking at a conference on non-proliferation in Moscow, Lavrov said that the break-up of a deal on Iran’s nuclear programme would send an alarming message about international security mechanisms, and could impact the situation on the Korean peninsula.

Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.