Moscow seeks support for Russia-Chinese roadmap on North Korea

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov urged world powers on Friday to get behind a joint Russian-Chinese roadmap for settling the crisis over North Korea’s weapons programme.

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov delivers remarks at a news conference at the 72nd United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York City, U.S. September 22, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith/Files

Speaking at a conference on non-proliferation in Moscow, Lavrov said that the break-up of a deal on Iran’s nuclear programme would send an alarming message about international security mechanisms, and could impact the situation on the Korean peninsula.