Russia condemns North Korea nuclear tests - agencies
October 16, 2017 / 9:11 AM / 6 days ago

Russia condemns North Korea nuclear tests - agencies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Moscow condemns North Korea’s nuclear tests and calls on North Korea and the international community to comply with all U.N. resolutions, Russian news agencies quoted the speaker of the Russian parliament’s upper house as saying on Monday.

Valentina Matvienko’s comments came at a meeting with a South Korean parliamentary delegation in St Petersburg. Russia has been trying, so far unsuccessfully, to persuade the delegations of North and South Korea to hold direct talks.

Reporting by Gabrielle Tetrault-Farber; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Alison Williams

