Kremlin: Putin and Trump agreed to exchange information on North Korea
#World News
December 15, 2017 / 11:26 AM / a day ago

Kremlin: Putin and Trump agreed to exchange information on North Korea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Friday that President Vladimir Putin and his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump had agreed in a phone call to exchange information about North Korea and cooperate on possible initiatives to resolve a crisis around the Asian nation.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov arrives for the meeting with officials of Rostec high-technology state corporation at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia December 7, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call that Putin and Trump had also spoken about establishing contacts with North Korea.

The two men had also talked about improving dialogue between Russia and the United States, Peskov said.

The Kremlin earlier on Friday released a statement about the phone call between the two leaders.

Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn

