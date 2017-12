VIENNA (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday that military drills held by the United States and South Korea seemed to have aimed at provoking North Korea to hold more missile tests.

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov addresses a news conference during a meeting of OSCE Foreign Ministers in Vienna, Austria, December 8, 2017. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

He also said Moscow condemns North Korea’s missile tests.