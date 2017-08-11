FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Lavrov says U.S.-North Korea rhetoric 'over the top'
#Top News
August 11, 2017

Russia's Lavrov says U.S.-North Korea rhetoric 'over the top'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov gestures during press briefing as his counterpart Retno Marsudi talks to media at Indonesia Foreign Ministry office in Jakarta, August 9, 2017. REUTERS/Beawiharta

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday that rhetoric from Washington and Pyongyang over North Korea’s nuclear programme was now “going over the top”, and said Moscow hopes common sense will eventually prevail.

U.S. President Donald Trump issued a new threat to North Korea on Friday, saying American weapons were “locked and loaded” as Pyongyang accused him of driving the Korean Peninsula to the brink of nuclear war.

Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Christian Lowe

