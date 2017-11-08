FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Moscow has never supported complete embargo on North Korea - RIA cites deputy FM
#World News
November 8, 2017 / 8:54 AM / Updated 21 hours ago

Moscow has never supported complete embargo on North Korea - RIA cites deputy FM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Wednesday that Moscow has never supported the imposition of a complete embargo on North Korea, RIA news agency reported.

Finnish President Sauli Niinisto (not in picture) meets Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergei Ryabkov at the President's Official Residence Mantyniemi, Helsinki, Finland September 12, 2017. Lehtikuva/Martti Kainulainen/via REUTERS

Ryabkov added that attempts by the United States to resolve all problems with sanctions were extremely alarming and that the crisis around North Korea would be addressed in President Vladimir Putin’s meeting with U.S. counterpart Donald Trump.

Ryabkov said there was no clarity when the meeting will take place, RIA reported. Russian officials have said Putin and Trump would meet at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Vietnam this week.

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Maria Kiselyova

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
