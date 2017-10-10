FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
North Korean missiles will be able to reach U.S. after modernisation: Ifax cites Russian lawmaker
#Top News
October 10, 2017 / 9:10 AM / in 11 days

North Korean missiles will be able to reach U.S. after modernisation: Ifax cites Russian lawmaker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - North Korea’s leadership has told Russian lawmakers that it possesses a ballistic missile with a range of 3,000 kilometres (1864.11 miles) that will be able to reach U.S. territory after modernisation, the Interfax news agency reported on Tuesday.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches the launch of a Hwasong-12 missile in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on September 16, 2017. KCNA via REUTERS/Files

Interfax cited Anton Morozov, a lawmaker and member of the lower house of parliament’s international affairs committee, who visited Pyongyang from Oct. 2-6.

North Korea aims to increase the range of its ballistic missiles to 9,000 kilometres (5592.34 miles), Morozov was quoted as saying. “There was no talk about the deadline (for solving this task),” he said.

Reporting by Polina Devitt; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
