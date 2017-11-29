FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia calls on U.S., S.Korea not to hold military drills in December
November 29, 2017 / 11:23 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Russia calls on U.S., S.Korea not to hold military drills in December

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Russia’s U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia called on North Korea on Wednesday to stop its missile and nuclear tests and for the United States and South Korea not to hold military drills in December as it would “inflame an already explosive situation.”

“We strongly call on all concerned parties to stop this spiral of tension,” he told the U.N. Security Council. “It is essential to take a step back and weigh the consequences of each move.” (Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Chris Reese)

