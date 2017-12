MOSCOW (Reuters) - “Muscle flexing” by U.S. armed forces in South Korea is fraught with grave consequences for the entire region, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

Spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova gestures as she attends a news briefing in Moscow, Russia, October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/Files

Moscow called on the United States and North Korea to get down to talks to find a political solution to problems on the Korean Peninsula, Zakharova told a weekly news briefing.