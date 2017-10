Russian and N.Korea diplomats to meet in Moscow to discuss missile crisis

MOSCOW, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Oleg Burmistrov, Russia’s ambassador-at-large, will meet Choe Son-hui, director-general of the North American department at North Korea’s foreign ministry, in Moscow on Friday to discuss the Korean crisis, a Russian diplomat said on Thursday.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova declined to give any further details, but said her ministry would issue a statement after the meeting. (Reporting by Gabrielle Tetrault-Farber; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn)