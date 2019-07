FILE PHOTO: Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks during the 'One Year to Go' ceremony celebrating one year out from the start of the summer games at Tokyo International Forum in Tokyo, Japan July 24, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that there was no impact on Japan’s security following North Korea’s latest launch of short-range ballistic missiles on Wednesday and that Japan was working with its allies over the situation in the region.

“We will continue to closely cooperate with the United States and others,” Abe told reporters.