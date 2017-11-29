FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korea says Japan's Abe considering attending Pyeongchang Olympics
November 29, 2017 / 10:12 AM / a day ago

South Korea says Japan's Abe considering attending Pyeongchang Olympics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is considering attending the winter Olympics in South Korea in February despite escalating tension after North Korea’s latest missile test on Wednesday, the South’s presidential office said.

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to reporters about North Korea's missile launch, in Tokyo, Japan in this photo taken by Kyodo on November 29, 2017. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS

Abe raised the possibility of attending the games during a telephone call with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, in which they said they would “no longer tolerate” North Korea’s increasing security threats and they would tighten sanctions and pressure against it, Moon’s press secretary, Yoon Young-chan, told a news briefing.

Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Robert Birsel

