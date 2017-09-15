S.Korea's Moon says N.Korea provocations will result in more isolation

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Friday North Korea’s latest launch of a missile over Japan will only result in further diplomatic and economic isolation for the North, and officials said Moon had also warned of possible new threats.

A passerby looks at a TV screen reporting news about North Korea's missile launch in Tokyo, Japan September 15, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato

“President Moon ordered officials to closely analyse and prepare for new possible North Korean threats like EMP (electro-magnetic pulse) and biochemical attacks,” Moon’s spokesman Park Su-hyun told a briefing.

North Korea said earlier this month it was developing a hydrogen bomb that can carry out an EMP attack. Experts disagree on whether the North would have the capability to mount such an attack, which would involve setting off a bomb in the atmosphere that could cause major damage to power grids and other infrastructure.