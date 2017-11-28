S.Korea's Moon condemns missile launch, says provocation had been anticipated

SEOUL, Nov 29 (Reuters) - South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in said on Wednesday he strongly condemns North Korea’s latest ballistic missile launch, noting it had been anticipated and that the government had been preparing for it in advance.

Moon added that there is no choice but for the international community to continue applying pressure and sanctions against North Korea. The president made the comments at a national security meeting held shortly after North Korea launched what appeared to be an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed close to Japan. (Reporting by Christine Kim, editing by G Crosse)