S.Korea's Moon says N.Korea provocations will result in more isolation
September 15, 2017 / 3:01 AM / in a month

S.Korea's Moon says N.Korea provocations will result in more isolation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A passerby looks at a TV screen reporting news about North Korea's missile launch in Tokyo, Japan September 15, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Friday North Korea’s latest launch of a missile over Japan will only result in further diplomatic and economic isolation for the North, and officials said Moon had also warned of possible new threats.

“President Moon ordered officials to closely analyse and prepare for new possible North Korean threats like EMP (electro-magnetic pulse) and biochemical attacks,” Moon’s spokesman Park Su-hyun told a briefing.

North Korea said earlier this month it was developing a hydrogen bomb that can carry out an EMP attack. Experts disagree on whether the North would have the capability to mount such an attack, which would involve setting off a bomb in the atmosphere that could cause major damage to power grids and other infrastructure.

Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Paul Tait

