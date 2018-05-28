FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 28, 2018 / 6:21 AM / Updated an hour ago

South Korea's Moon calls for more impromptu talks with North Korea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in said on Monday there could be more impromptu talks with North Korea including summits between pre-arranged dialogue.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in speaks during a news conference at the Presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, May 27, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Moon and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un held a surprise meeting on Saturday at the border village of Panmunjom, during which they agreed that a North Korea-U.S. summit must be held.

U.S. President Donald Trump last week pulled out of a meeting with Kim, planned for June 12 in Singapore, before floating its reinstatement.

“What’s more important than anything from the latest inter-Korean summit was that the leaders easily got in contact, easily made an appointment and easily met to discuss urgent matters, without complicated procedures and formalities, just like a casual meeting,” Moon told a meeting with senior secretaries.

“If we could hold working-level, back-to-back talks on both sides of Panmunjom if urgently necessary in addition to formal summits, it would expedite faster advancement of inter-Korean relations.”

Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Lincoln Feast

