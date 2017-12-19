South Korea's Moon: Could curb U.S. military exercises before Olympics - NBC

(Reuters) - South Korean President Moon Jae-in said he was willing to take steps to ease tensions on the Korean peninsula ahead of next year’s Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, including curtailing military exercises with the United States, NBC said on Tuesday.

South Korean President Moon Jae-In sits next to Chinese President Xi Jinping (not seen) during a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China December 14, 2017. REUTERS/Nicolas Asfouri/Pool

“It is possible for South Korea and the U.S. to review the possibility of postponing the exercises. I’ve made such a suggestion to the U.S., and the U.S. is currently reviewing it. However, all this depends on how North Korea behaves,” Moon said in an interview with NBC News.