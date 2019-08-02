North Korea launches were new ballistic missiles: South Korea

SEOUL (Reuters) - The latest projectiles launched by North Korea on Friday appeared to be new short-range ballistic missiles, South Korea’s government said on Friday.

The missiles flew 220 km (135 miles) and reached an altitude of 25 km (15 miles), the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) in Seoul said.

The projectiles were fired at 2:59 a.m. (1759 GMT Thursday) and 3:23 a.m. (1823 GMT Thursday) from Yonghung, South Hamgyong Province, into the East Sea, the JCS said.